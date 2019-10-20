Dallas Cowboys

Live updates: Cowboys hope to snap losing streak against Eagles with 1st place on the line

ARLINGTON

The Dallas Cowboys can turn around a seemingly fledgling season with a win Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With a win, the Cowboys (3-3) would be alone atop the NFC East and perhaps put the concern over their three-game losing streak to rest.

The Eagles (3-3) aren’t exactly riding high either after losing last week at Minnesota.

Follow all of the scores, news and updates right here from the Cowboys’ reporters on the scene.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  