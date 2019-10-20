Live updates: Cowboys hope to snap losing streak against Eagles with 1st place on the line

The Dallas Cowboys can turn around a seemingly fledgling season with a win Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With a win, the Cowboys (3-3) would be alone atop the NFC East and perhaps put the concern over their three-game losing streak to rest.

The Eagles (3-3) aren’t exactly riding high either after losing last week at Minnesota.

Follow all of the scores, news and updates right here from the Cowboys’ reporters on the scene.

