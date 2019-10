Dallas Cowboys’ fans, beware.

A cold front is expected to move in to the area around midnight, which could bring with is severe thunderstorms.

The storms could include strong winds and large hail.

The Cowboys are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. The game kicks at 7:25, which means most fans will be leaving the stadium sometime around 11 p.m.

Storms return this evening & tonight as a cold front sweeps across the area. Some of the storms are expected to be severe with a threat for hail, damaging winds & possibly a tornado. Make sure you have a way to receive weather/warning info overnight! #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/3wk1kG41mc — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 20, 2019