Thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail possible in DFW

WFAA

Storms predicted to move through DFW Sunday night could bring damaging winds and large hail.

An unseasonably warm start to the day on Sunday brought temperatures in the upper 80s that will last into the evening, National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said.

However, a cold front is expected to move into the Metroplex around midnight, bringing severe weather, Huckaby said. The storms will probably hit the area between midnight and 3 a.m. and will move through fairly quickly.

By Monday morning, the weather will be cooler, but should be sunny with a nice breeze, Huckaby said.

