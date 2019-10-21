Dallas tornado destroys homes, businesses; thousands without power

Crews were surveying the damage caused by a long-range tornado that ripped across Dallas and into Richardson on Sunday.

Home, businesses and offices were destroyed. No fatalities have been reported.

Radar confirmed the tornado struck near Love Field Airport and moved northeast through the city around 9 p.m. Sunday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Godwin. There were no reports of fatalities or serious injuries early Monday, but Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says three people were hospitalized for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries. Tens of thousands of people were without electricity.

Damage was reported in northwest Dallas and Richardson. As of 7:40 a.m., Oncor reported there are 64,503 customers without power in Dallas County and 8,527 in Tarrant County.

Citing extensive damage to campuses, the Dallas Independent School District canceled Monday classes at several schools. Richardson canceled classes at all its schools.

JUST IN: Now up to 20 @dallasschools. 14 closures due to power outages, six due to extensive damage.



We’ve added Saldivar ES since our last post.



Updating full list to https://t.co/Yqs8ZBiuaA. — Dallas ISD Media (@DallasISDMedia) October 21, 2019

Crews searched through homes and businesses that were accessible for about six hours overnight, but were hampered by “limited access and lack of proper lighting,” Evans said. A second set of teams were to resume search efforts in daylight.

Seven people escaped a structure that collapsed in northwest Dallas, but Dallas Fire-Rescue were searching to see if anyone was left inside, Evans said. WFAA-TV reported that a convenience store collapsed in the storm, but the clerk told the station that everyone who was inside made it out safely.

Evans said that the department had also received multiple calls from people injured in their homes by broken glass.

On Twitter, Dallas Fire-Rescue said one of its own stations sustained significant damage during the storms overnight, and included photos that appeared to show a collapsed roof and debris. Evans said none of the firefighters at Station 41 were hurt, but said the roof was torn off by the high winds.

At 7:30 a.m., the City of Dallas said there were 100 signal lights still without power. Eighty-five signals are flashing.

Included in the damaged homes is Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin’s home near the Dallas North Tollway and Royal Lane. Photos show the roof of the home has been blown off with damage strewn across the lawn.

“I am safe,” Seguin said on Twitter. “Luckily this is my house for sale and I have moved into a new one. I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado.”

Numerous other homes were also damaged in the Preston Hollow neighborhood.

Dallas Fire and Rescue’s station 41 on Royal Lane also received significant damage, the station reported on Monday morning. Photos show the roof is gone over the firetruck bay.

The City of Rockwall said the storms caused damage to multiple homes and knocked out power.

Thanks to everyone reaching out about the news tonight, I am safe. Luckily this is my house for sale and I have moved into a new one. I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado. https://t.co/wT6XlUBi8N — Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) October 21, 2019

A radio station, KNON-FM, went off the air as the studio suffered major damage from the tornado. Lew Morris, one of the hosts of “Reckless Rock Radio” told The Associated Press in a Facebook message that the power at the station went out first, followed by the “distinctive whistle” of a tornado within three minutes.

“We then heard the building shaking and could hear the glass windows shattering everywhere along with debris banging around. We waited until all the noise died down,” Morris told the AP. “We walked out to see the studio he was just broadcasting from destroyed.”

Godwin, the meteorologist, said the size and severity of the tornado won’t be known until crews arrive to survey the damage. NWS warning coordination meteorologist Jennifer Dunn told the AP there may have been two or more tornadoes in north Texas, but reiterated that the extent wouldn’t be known until later Monday afternoon.

Sachse said in a release that six houses were damaged from the storms, but no injuries were reported.