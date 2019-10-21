Schools closed, more than 60,000 without power after tornado rips through north Dallas

The damage caused by a long-range tornado on Sunday night in Dallas is being surveyed on Monday morning.

Home, businesses and offices were destroyed. No fatalities have been reported.

The Dallas Independent School District closed several schools for the day due to safety concerns and power outages including Caillet, Dealey Foster, Hexter, Ireland, Kramer, Joe May, Thelma Page Richardson and Twain, elementary schools; Franklin and Francisco Medrano middle schools; Hillcrest and Roosevelt high schools and South Oak Cliff at Village Fair.

St. Mark’s School of Texas, the Hockaday School and Episcopal School of Dallas have also canceled classes.

All schools within the Richardson Independent School District have been closed.

As of 7:40 a.m., Oncor reported there are 64,503 customers without power in Dallas County and 8,527 in Tarrant County.

At 7:30 a.m., the City of Dallas said there were 100 signal lights still without power. Eighty-five signals are flashing.

Included in the damaged homes is Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin’s home near the Dallas North Tollway and Royal Lane. Photos show the roof of the home has been blown off with damage strewn across the lawn.

“I am safe,” Seguin said on Twitter. “Luckily this is my house for sale and I have moved into a new one. I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado.”

Numerous other homes were also damaged in the Preston Hollow neighborhood.

Dallas Fire and Rescue’s station 41 on Royal Lane also received significant damage, the station reported on Monday morning. Photos show the roof is gone over the firetruck bay.

The City of Rockwall said the storms caused damage to multiple homes and knocked out power.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said the tornado touched down north of Dallas Love Field Airport and moved northeast at around 9 p.m.

Thanks to everyone reaching out about the news tonight, I am safe. Luckily this is my house for sale and I have moved into a new one. I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado. https://t.co/wT6XlUBi8N — Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) October 21, 2019

Unbelievable images in this Dallas shopping center after a tornado hit @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/cnyxEeOQbM — Caroline Vandergriff (@c_vandergriff) October 21, 2019

NEW: First look at damage near Harry Hines and Walnut Hill near Love Field in #Dallas pic.twitter.com/ZB7NsDlA8K — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) October 21, 2019

On Walnut Hill, just east of Harry Hines, a building smashed -- rubble in the street -- power lines down and a car on its side. pic.twitter.com/wlRB6lRxAQ — Robert Wilonsky (@RobertWilonsky) October 21, 2019

Whoa... Insane view of Dallas tornado, that moved through moments ago. pic.twitter.com/Uzmzy2JGBA — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) October 21, 2019