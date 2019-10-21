They were watching football when the sky fell without warning, Dallas tornado survivor says

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Angela Boston crawled with her daughters to a closet when wind and rain starting baring down on their home late Sunday night.

“There was no time for a warning,” she said Monday morning while surveying the damage to her home just north of Walnut Hill Lane.

The back of her house is gone.

The fence is in crumbles.

Tree limbs cover her front yard.

Boston and her family had just gotten home from the Texas State Fair when they decided to heat up some leftovers and sit down to watch the Dallas Cowboys game.

That’s when a tornado fell from the sky and cut through 17 miles of north Dallas.

Radar confirmed the tornado struck near Love Field Airport and moved northeast through the city around 9 p.m. Sunday, National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Godwin told The Associated Press. Home, businesses and offices were destroyed. No fatalities have been reported.

Eight blocks south of Boston’s house, Alex Juarez and his neighbors were cleaning up what they could.

A tree fell on his house and several cars parked in the street. An uprooted tree filled his neighbor’s front yard.

He, like Boston, was at home watching the Cowboys.

“We heard popping and trees falling and then the windows broke,” he said. “The first thing we did was just drop.”

Boston and Juarez have a similar story as many of their neighbors. Most were at home watching football when “all of the sudden” the sky fell on them. They received little warning and hadn’t expected the worst.

“We got a warning on our cellphones but that was it,” Dennis Martinez said.

Across the street from his house on Kinkaid Drive, power lines wrapped around a black pickup truck and a giant hole could be seen in the roof of David G. Burnet Elementary.

The neighbors all have at least a third thing in common: They’re thankful they’re OK.

“You can replace a house,” Boston said, saying it’s a miracle no one was killed.

“If you didn’t believe in miracles before, believe now,” she said.

Roofs were blown off homes and two-story townhouses are reduced to their first floor in a neighborhood along Glenrio Lane north of Walnut Hill Lane.

Residents were digging through what was salvageable while trying to cut through fallen trees.

One woman, who didn’t give her name, said she feels unsafe digging through her friend’s destroyed townhome, but said she’s thankful no one was seriously injured.

Much of Walnut Lane has been closed, causing traffic snarls that have been ongoing for hours.