Watch Robert Quinn celebrate first Dallas Cowboys’ sack with giddy-up dance

Robert Quinn celebrated his first sack with the Dallas Cowboys in the most appropriate way.

After sacking Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Josh Rosen on 3rd and 12 in the third quarter, Quinn pretended to be a galloping cowboy riding a horse.

Quinn missed the first two games while serving a suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. He’s in his first season with Dallas, his 10th in the NFL. He was with Miami in 2018.

Cowboy Up

Dolphin down

Robert Quinn gets his first sack for the #DallasCowboys #MIAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/yGWoK9CcWC — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 22, 2019

