Dallas Cowboys

Watch Robert Quinn celebrate first Dallas Cowboys’ sack with giddy-up dance

Week 3 Players To Watch: Cowboys vs. Dolphins

Clarence Hill gives you five players to watch as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the NFL season. By
Up Next
Clarence Hill gives you five players to watch as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the NFL season. By
ARLINGTON

Robert Quinn celebrated his first sack with the Dallas Cowboys in the most appropriate way.

After sacking Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Josh Rosen on 3rd and 12 in the third quarter, Quinn pretended to be a galloping cowboy riding a horse.

Quinn missed the first two games while serving a suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. He’s in his first season with Dallas, his 10th in the NFL. He was with Miami in 2018.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  