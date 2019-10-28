DISD gets $2 million for tornado repairs as Mark Cuban matches Jerry Jones’ $1 million

The Dallas Independent School District got $2 million for tornado repairs in charitable version of ‘Keeping up with the Joneses’ over the weekend.

Owner Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys gave $1 million to DISD and Thomas Jefferson High School, which was one of three district schools completely destroyed by tornadoes last Sunday.

Jones made the announcement Saturday morning before Jefferson’s homecoming game against Dallas Spruce.

Later that afternoon, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced he would match Jones via Twitter.

“Well done Jerry!!! I’ll match your generosity!”, Cuban said.

Jones’ donation was earmarked specifically for Thomas Jefferson to help the school as repair the football field.

“It’s really God’s gift to be able to be a part of the NFL be a part of the Cowboys and be able to repair this field that means more than a place for kids to score touchdowns. It’s about community,” Jones said.

Hall of Fame defensive end Charles Haley was also on hand for the presentation. He lives near the high school and spoke to the team before the game.

“Adversity doesn’t defeat you unless you allow it to,” Haley told players in the locker room. “It strengthens you, it makes you become iron.”

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said the students had an uplifting ending to a tough week.

“These kids will never forget Sunday night and Monday morning, but they will also never forget Saturday morning a week later,” Hinojosa said. “Nobody wants their homecoming ruined, but the Cowboys made it the most special event of their lives.”