Injuries keep mounting for Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line ahead of Packers showdown

FRISCO

The Dallas Cowboysoffensive line could be without both its starting tackles Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Right Tackle La’el Collins did not practice Wednesday. He’s dealing with a back issue, coach Jason Garrett said.

Left tackle Tyron Smith will miss the 3:25 p.m. game at AT&T Stadium after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Saints last week. He’s expected to miss at least one game.

Connor William sand Cam Fleming worked at the starting tackle spots during Wednesday’s practice.

