Dallas Cowboys
Taco update: Former first-round pick’s time with Dallas Cowboys appear to be up
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton talking trash
Taco Charlton’s days — perhaps hours — with the Dallas Cowboys appear to be coming to an end.
Reports of Charlton’s absence from Wednesday morning practice started popping up before noon.
All indications point to the Cowboys releasing the former first-round pick to make room for Robert Quinn, who missed the first two games while serving a suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.
The Cowboys’ patience with Charlton may have hit a breaking point when he voiced his displeasure on Twitter Monday night after being inactive for the first two games this season.
