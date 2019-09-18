Dallas Cowboys

Taco update: Former first-round pick’s time with Dallas Cowboys appear to be up

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton talking trash

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton explains the importance of talking trash as motivator after practice at The Star in Frisco, TX, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. By
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton explains the importance of talking trash as motivator after practice at The Star in Frisco, TX, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. By

Taco Charlton’s days — perhaps hours — with the Dallas Cowboys appear to be coming to an end.

Reports of Charlton’s absence from Wednesday morning practice started popping up before noon.

All indications point to the Cowboys releasing the former first-round pick to make room for Robert Quinn, who missed the first two games while serving a suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

The Cowboys’ patience with Charlton may have hit a breaking point when he voiced his displeasure on Twitter Monday night after being inactive for the first two games this season.

