Jerry Jones has not given up on Taco Charlton; might he play with Tyrone Crawford iffy

He said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday that there are other players on the roster who are more versatile which is why Charlton, a 2017 first-round pick, and defensive tackle Trysten Hill, the 2018 second-round pick, were active in wins over the Giants and Redskins.

It all could change against the Dolphins Sunday when right end Tyrone Crawford might be held out because of continued problems with his surgically-repaired hip. It opens the door for Robert Quinn to start in his first game back after being suspended for the first two games and/or have Charlton active for the first time

“No, that’s not right,” said Jones when asked if the team was holding Charlton out for a trade.. “That’s just not right. We need him out there. We need him out there. You notice [Trysten] Hill’s not out there. He may be out there this weekend. The good news is we’ve got that kind of depth in there and we’ve got guys that, maybe it’s because they can go inside or out, but we’ve got guys who have been better for the team to be out there. We’ve got a lot of players there that can help our team and help in any given game. So, it doesn’t surprise me that we have guys that aren’t active. That happens to good football players.”

Charlton is certainly not happy with the situation.

He took to Twitter on Monday to voice his displeasure with being inactive for the first two weeks of the Dallas Cowboys season.

He eve posted a response to Cowboys’ vice president Stephen Jones explaining that Charlton hasn’t seen the field because of his inability to play both inside and outside on the defensive line.

Jerry Jones acknowledged the lack of position flex but said he is not dismissing Charlton being a factor with the Cowboys this year.

“He started out as a number one draft pick,” Jerry Jones said. “Everyone is aware that their expectations are elevated the minute they have that tag, a number one draft pick. More is expected. That’s probably unfair, if there’s such a word in this process. That’s probably unfair, but you look out there: where’s the number one pick, where’s the number one pick?’ Well, the facts are he’s got a lot of things going for him. He’s got great technique relative to what he does well.

“Everybody wants him to get more techniques. He’ll get more of that. He’s got length. He’s a guy that from the outside can be real effective for you. He doesn’t quite have the position flex, go inside like you might like, so you could have some options there. But overall, Taco can step out there and play winning football for us and may be just early on in his career. So, I’m not in any way dismissing Taco.”