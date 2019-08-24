Alfred Morris alters route, helps Dallas Cowboys take big lead on Houston Texans

Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus, left, attempts to stop Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (36) from advancing the ball in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
Dallas Cowboys LB Joe Thomas blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown against the Houston Texans Saturday. Thomas blocked it at 30-yard line and beat punter Trevor Daniel to the ball.
