Alfred Morris alters route, helps Dallas Cowboys take big lead on Houston Texans

Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus, left, attempts to stop Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (36) from advancing the ball in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus, left, attempts to stop Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (36) from advancing the ball in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
ARLINGTON

The Dallas Cowboys are laying it on thick against the Houston Texans.

Alfred Morris ran into a wall at the goal line before spinning out and scoring easily on a one-yard run late in the second quarter to give the Cowboys a 24-0 lead at AT&T Stadium.

Morris had 18 yards on five carries in the first half. Tony Pollard had six carries for 26 yards, including a long of 20 yards.

