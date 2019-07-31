Dallas Cowboys
Construction workers fly Dallas Cowboys flag at Washington Redskins training camp
For a moment at Washington Redskins’ training camp in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys were the star attraction.
Some construction workers building a structure within clear view of the Redskins’ practice field flew a Cowboys flag. It caught the attention of some Redskins players before someone removed it.
“We were ready to go take it down and fight somebody,” receiver Trey Quinn said.
Punter Tress Way suggested one of Washington’s quarterbacks could have knocked it down with a well-placed pass.
“That’s something Colt [McCoy] would do, I’ll tell you that,” Way said.
A similar issue could happen at the Cowboys’ practice facility at The Star in Frisco. An apartment complex has been built just to the north of the practice field and would be ripe for anti-Cowboy shenanigans.
“Haters are always going to hate,” Tackle Morgan Moses said.
