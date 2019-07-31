Construction workers fly Dallas Cowboys flag at Washington Redskins training camp

When Zeke says something, he means it Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan says Ezekiel Elliott is ready. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan says Ezekiel Elliott is ready.

For a moment at Washington Redskins’ training camp in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys were the star attraction.

Some construction workers building a structure within clear view of the Redskins’ practice field flew a Cowboys flag. It caught the attention of some Redskins players before someone removed it.

“We were ready to go take it down and fight somebody,” receiver Trey Quinn said.

Punter Tress Way suggested one of Washington’s quarterbacks could have knocked it down with a well-placed pass.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“That’s something Colt [McCoy] would do, I’ll tell you that,” Way said.

A similar issue could happen at the Cowboys’ practice facility at The Star in Frisco. An apartment complex has been built just to the north of the practice field and would be ripe for anti-Cowboy shenanigans.

“Haters are always going to hate,” Tackle Morgan Moses said.

"Ready to FIGHT somebody"#Redskins react to construction workers putting a Dallas Cowboys flag up at work site next to Redskins training camp!!! @wusa9 @WUSA9sports #HTTR pic.twitter.com/4WhmccwIbj — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 31, 2019