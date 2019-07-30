Dallas Cowboys

Watch how Dallas Cowboys’ lineman paid tribute to women’s World Cup soccer star

Dallas Cowboys center Joe Looney talks with reporters at the NFL football team’s training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Dallas Cowboys center Joe Looney talks with reporters at the NFL football team’s training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker) Michael Owen Baker AP PHOTO

If there’s one Dallas Cowboys player who is bound to put a smile on your face it’s offensive lineman Joe Looney.

The affable, jovial veteran has a knack for funny, self-deprecating stories that we in the media eat up.

Looney now has a new famous fan in soccer star Megan Rapinoe after he entered the Cowboys’ practice field in Oxnard, Calif., on Saturday with a somersault tribute to Rapinoe, who helped Team USA repeat as World Cup champions earlier this month.

After his tumble, the 315-pounder spread his arms out and threw his head back similar to Rapinoe’s famous goal celebrations and said, “Shout out to Megan Rapinoe! That’s for Megan Rapinoe right there!”

Rapinoe responded to video of Looney’s tribute on Twitter with a thank you several hours later.

“Joe Looney!!!!! Ledge,” she tweeted. Ledge, for the unhip, is short for legend.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  