Watch how Dallas Cowboys’ lineman paid tribute to women’s World Cup soccer star

Dallas Cowboys center Joe Looney talks with reporters at the NFL football team’s training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker) AP PHOTO

If there’s one Dallas Cowboys player who is bound to put a smile on your face it’s offensive lineman Joe Looney.

The affable, jovial veteran has a knack for funny, self-deprecating stories that we in the media eat up.

Looney now has a new famous fan in soccer star Megan Rapinoe after he entered the Cowboys’ practice field in Oxnard, Calif., on Saturday with a somersault tribute to Rapinoe, who helped Team USA repeat as World Cup champions earlier this month.

Dallas Cowboys Joe Looney rolled right into camp, said his pose is for USA soccer star Megan Rapinoe @mPinoe @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/qdLi9ZZKeO — Noah Bullard (@noah_bullard) July 27, 2019

After his tumble, the 315-pounder spread his arms out and threw his head back similar to Rapinoe’s famous goal celebrations and said, “Shout out to Megan Rapinoe! That’s for Megan Rapinoe right there!”

Rapinoe responded to video of Looney’s tribute on Twitter with a thank you several hours later.

“Joe Looney!!!!! Ledge,” she tweeted. Ledge, for the unhip, is short for legend.