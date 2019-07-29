Did Cowboys sign this veteran RB to send message to holdout Ezekiel Elliott?

Rookies to watch during Cowboys training camp Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp.

With star running back Ezekiel Elliott in Cabo San Lucas working out while in a holdout with the Dallas Cowboys, the team moved to shore up the position in his absence by agreeing to terms with veteran Alfred Morris.

Morris was with the Cowboys in 2016 and 2017 before spending last season with the San Francisco 49ers, where he rushed for 428 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

The former two-time Pro Bowler, who had most of his success with the Washington Redskins from 2012-2015, visited the New Orleans Saints on Monday before agreeing to terms to return to the Cowboys.

He will join a running back corps in Dallas that includes Darius Jackson and rookies Tony Pollard and Mike Weber.

Jackson has the most experience, albeit limited, with six carries for 16 yards in his career.

Morris is certainly the better option to be a full-time replacement for Elliott if he continues to remain in a holdout.

The Cowboys have traded contract offers with Elliott and his representatives but the two sides are still far apart.