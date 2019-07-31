Dashcam video shows scene of Ezekiel Elliott car wreck that led to $20 million lawsuit

Dashcam video shows no injuries after Ezekiel Elliot’s car accident Dashcam video from Frisco police at the scene of Ezekiel Elliott’s car wreck in January 2017 shows no one reported injuries at the time of the crash, which has since led to a lawsuit against the Dallas Cowboys and Elliott. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dashcam video from Frisco police at the scene of Ezekiel Elliott’s car wreck in January 2017 shows no one reported injuries at the time of the crash, which has since led to a lawsuit against the Dallas Cowboys and Elliott.

Ronnie Hill, who is suing the Cowboys and Elliott for $20 million, alleges there was a conspiracy to cover up the severity of the crash between Frisco police and the Cowboys. Ellis was driving a BMW southbound on Dallas Parkway.

The police report, of which the Star-Telegram also obtained a copy, says the Dallas Cowboys running back was driving his GMC Yukon SUV west in the left lane of Gaylord Parkway at 7:06 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2017.

Elliott admitted to police that he “accidentally ran a red light.”

The city of Frisco released a statement denying the allegations of a cover-up and saying Frisco police responded and investigated the accident according to department policies and procedures.

“This allegation is false,” the release said. “Both parties to the crash were offered medical attention and both refused. Emergency medical services were not requested by either party. Neither party was treated or transported.”

The accident occurred four days before the Cowboys’ playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. According to the suit, Elliott was headed to Cowboys’ practice and was running late. Hill alleges Elliott ran a red light.

“If anyone had actually reported the impact of the accident and had Elliott been examined he would have most likely been placed in concussion protocol and out for the Dallas Cowboys upcoming playoff game,” Hill alleges in the suit.

Elliott “barreled through a red light,” causing more than $33,000 in damage to Hill’s vehicle. Hill claims he suffered “serious and permanent” injuries in the wreck.

The collision was so intense, Hill alleges, that the two vehicles were “wedged together” and a tow truck was needed to pull them apart.