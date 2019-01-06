Are most Cowboys fans rooting for Eagles to beat Bears?

The Cowboys are moving on in the NFL playoffs.
On Saturday night, Dallas topped the Seattle Seahawks, 24-22, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
But owner Jerry Jones, head coach Jason Garrett, quarterback Dak Prescott and company will have to wait until the end of wild-card round to find out their next opponent.
If the Eagles beat the Bears in Chicago, the Cowboys will travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams. If the Bears win, then the Cowboys will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints.
The latter opponent is the top seed in the NFC bracket.
Until Saturday night, the Cowboys’ most impressive win of the year came against the Saints.
But that game was at home. And many are making the case that the Rams could be a slightly easier opponent.
So, are Dallas fans going to suck it up and root for their NFC East rival?
Here’s how social media answered that question.
