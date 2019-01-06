Are most Cowboys fans rooting for Eagles to beat Bears?

The Cowboys are moving on in the NFL playoffs.

On Saturday night, Dallas topped the Seattle Seahawks, 24-22, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

But owner Jerry Jones, head coach Jason Garrett, quarterback Dak Prescott and company will have to wait until the end of wild-card round to find out their next opponent.

If the Eagles beat the Bears in Chicago, the Cowboys will travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams. If the Bears win, then the Cowboys will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints.

The latter opponent is the top seed in the NFC bracket.

Until Saturday night, the Cowboys’ most impressive win of the year came against the Saints.

But that game was at home. And many are making the case that the Rams could be a slightly easier opponent.

So, are Dallas fans going to suck it up and root for their NFC East rival?

Here’s how social media answered that question.

I’m rooting for the Bears today mostly because no self respecting Cowboys fan would ever root for the Eagles. Also it doesn’t matter who you play going forward you are at the point where only good teams remain. Win and stay alive. — Mugiwara no Lukey (@LukeHadenfeldt) January 6, 2019

Lol. If Dallas get the Rams they’ve a decent chance. Like that matchup and the crowd may be more Cowboys than Rams. Not sure they can go in the Superdome with their offensive inefficiencies and win. Plus - I have a nasty feeling about the Eagles today — paul (@DrHoppers) January 6, 2019

Going by the Nick rule of “Teams I show any interest in lose”:

AFCCG: Patriots over anybody

NFCCG: Cowboys over Eagles

Super Bowl: Cowboys over Patriots — Nick Merriam (@nickwithsports) January 6, 2019

The nutty cowboys won yesterday .. @Eagles we been talking crap all week , we need y’all to come through! — Garner... (@IRS_MyCase) January 6, 2019

I’m rooting for the EAGLES !! If cowboys go to LA to play the rams, JERRY will have half that stadium rocking cowboys — SPAIN (@1Spain1) January 6, 2019

I hate to say it, but I think I’m an Eagles fan today. We beat the Saints in NO already but LA’s defense is suspect, they’ve missed Kupp like crazy, and it’ll basically be a home game for the Cowboys. — Tyler Bowen (@tylerbowen_) January 6, 2019

Well the Cowboys were lucky to get a win last night,thank God, now let’s hope the Bears can beat the pos Eagles. — Thomas Sauceda (@sauceda_thomas) January 6, 2019

Well.. we can always hope the eagles win the next 2 games 2-0 & come back to Dallas for their ass whippin? — Cowboys Nation in Ky (@SteveCornette) January 6, 2019

bears better beat the eagles, we need that cowboys and saints rematch — skyler @woahhskylerr) January 6, 2019

an Eagles/Cowboys NFC Championship would be dumb lit. — jeff (@Jaces__) January 6, 2019

I can’t help it, I cannot root for the Eagles. — CowboyAstro(@cowboy_astro) January 6, 2019

I’m a cowboys fan and I’m not too fond of the eagles but kind of want y’all win so we can play the rams — zacarter(@aayakaz_) January 6, 2019

As a cowboys fan I technically should be an Eagles fan tonight but idc, bring on the saints. I hope the eagles lose by 1000 — Steve Wagner (@Steve_Wagner25) January 6, 2019

This is going to be a great tweet to revisit should the Cowboys and Eagles somehow meet in the NFC Championship. No delete tweeting allowed! — Walt Reed (@tybaltus79) January 6, 2019

If the Eagles win today, the Cowboys play the Rams. If the Eagles lose today, they’re a first round exit.



It’s a win/win — Fire Scott Linehan (@SwaimTrain) January 6, 2019

I hope Chicago wins. The Cowboys are tired of beating the Eagles. /p>— TheRebel'sAdvocate (@TheJoeStilwell) January 6, 2019

I’m with u really hope eagles win I’m going to the rams cowboys game — Steven Ramirez (@Chako_Stunts) January 6, 2019

I really hope the eagles win today, cowboys will not beat the saints again. — E️ (@Vega_Eric2) January 6, 2019

As a Cowboys fan I want the Eagles to win. Not trying to play saints twice pic.twitter.com/uv8CBCsvoZ — A.D.03 (@adrobin03) January 6, 2019