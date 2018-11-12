Dallas Cowboys ‘have an affinity for’ Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, per report

Jason Garrett’s job might’ve been saved on Sunday night after the Cowboys went into Philadelphia and beat the NFC East rival Eagles.

Yes, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said last Monday that neither his team’s head coach, nor offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, are getting relieved of his duties this season.

But before the game Sunday night, one oddsmaker listed Garrett as the fourth-most individual to be the Cowboys’ head coach at the start of the 2019 season (at +600).

The three individuals listed ahead of him were Patriots head coach Josh McDaniels (+250), Saints head coach Sean Payton (+300) and Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo (+500).

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was much further down the list at +2500.

All that said, there’s been some speculation a future Riley-Cowboys partnership. And now there’s a report that says the team has some interest, however vague it might be.

From @gmfb Weekend: The #Cowboys seriously weighed moving on from OC Scott Linehan during the bye week and have an affinity for #OU coach Lincoln Riley if they move on from Jason Garrett... who @MikeGarafolo says may take back play-calling. pic.twitter.com/8HRHaSKAHw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2018

Riley has had tremendous success overall, but especially on the offensive side of the ball. Since taking over for Bob Stoops in 2016, he’s coached one Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Baker Mayfield.

He’s also coaching a contender for this year’s award in quarterback Kyler Murray.