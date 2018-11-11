Watch Ezekiel Elliott leap over Eagles defender during impressive 32-yard run

Ezekiel Elliott almost gave the Cowboys a 10-0 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

Almost.

On 2nd-and-10 with the ball on the Eagles 40-yard line, Elliott accepted a hand-off from quarterback Dak Prescott. After running past the left side of the offensive line to the second level, the back was one-on-one with Tre Sullivan.

Elliott then took to the skies. Take a look:

Ultimately, the Cowboys had a to settle for a field goal after Prescott absorbed a sack on 3rd-and-goal.