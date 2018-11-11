Week 10 Players to Watch: Cowboys vs. Eagles

Clarence Hill gives five players to watch as the Cowboys try to get back on track versus the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
By
Up Next
Clarence Hill gives five players to watch as the Cowboys try to get back on track versus the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
By

Dallas Cowboys

Watch Ezekiel Elliott leap over Eagles defender during impressive 32-yard run

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

November 11, 2018 08:35 PM

Ezekiel Elliott almost gave the Cowboys a 10-0 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

Almost.

On 2nd-and-10 with the ball on the Eagles 40-yard line, Elliott accepted a hand-off from quarterback Dak Prescott. After running past the left side of the offensive line to the second level, the back was one-on-one with Tre Sullivan.

Elliott then took to the skies. Take a look:

Ultimately, the Cowboys had a to settle for a field goal after Prescott absorbed a sack on 3rd-and-goal.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  