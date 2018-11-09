Jerry Jones reacts to Troy Aikman’s critique: ‘People are going to take their shots’

Jerry Jones reminded the world that he writes the checks Friday morning.

The Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager was asked on his radio show about Troy Aikman’s comments earlier this week that the team needed a complete overhaul after a 3-5 start.

“This is a tough stretch we’re in. We’ve been through tough stretches when he played here,” Jones said on KRLD/105.3 The Fan. “People are going to be critical and take their shots. I’m fully aware that this is a time we should be criticized.”

Jones then went into a long, complicated (and confusing) rap about how much turnover there is in the NFL with coaches and general managers and pointed out that the Cowboys have had two in their history: Tex Schramm for 29 years followed by you know who.

“It’s sure as the lights coming up is whoever is in some of these key positions that they’re not only going to get criticized but they very easily could have turnover,” he said. “How you function below the general manger can function in a lot of [different] ways, but it turns out this general manager is the owner of the team.”

Jones’ point was simple: As long as he’s breathing, he’ll keep making decisions for the Cowboys. Jones also added that responsibility requires listening and “getting as many competent people around you as you can get around you.”

“Every team in the NFL the ultimate decision-maker is the guy that has the vote at the league office, that’s on personnel, that’s on coaching, that’s whether the lights go on or off. Since I’ve owned the team, I’ve been that vote and that decision maker. No one has ever, in any way, had the ability to preempt any decision I ultimately make.”