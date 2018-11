Leighton Vander Esch is off to a good start on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

During the first quarter, the Boise State product intercepted a pass thrown by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz that was intended for tight end Zach Ertz.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Vander Esch is only the franchise’s third rookie linebacker since 1999 to have an interception in a game, according to the Cowboys.