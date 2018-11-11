Watch Dez Bryant get touchdown celebration tributes from three Saints stars

Dez Bryant won’t get to play against his former team.

But the ex-Dallas Cowboys receiver was given a nice tribute on Sunday.

During the Saints’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals, several New Orleans players, including Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, threw up Bryant’s signature X celebration when they found the end zone.

Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara and Mike Thomas all show their support for Dez



(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/rddf2RL3lM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 11, 2018

After not signing with the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns during the offseason, Bryant elected to sign a one-year deal with the Saints this past week.

However, the wide receiver tore his Achilles in just his second practice with the team. He will miss the remainder of this season after undergoing surgery.