‘We SUCK!’ 7-year-old writes letter to Jerry Jones after Cowboys’ loss to Titans

A 7-year-old boy had some strong words for the Cowboys after they lost to the Tennessee Titans Monday night.

Rylan Wood wrote a letter to Jerry Jones Tuesday expressing his disappointment in his favorite team.

“You have made my mom very mad because WE SUCK!” Rylan wrote Jones, the owner of the Cowboys. “Every game day she is yelling at the TV and turns off the game.”

Rylan’s mom, Kayla Jimenez, said her son wrote the letter after going to bed before the game was over Monday night. When he woke up Tuesday and found out the Cowboys lost, he said he wanted to write Jones a letter.

“We are wanting to believe in the boys but its hard,” Rylan’s letter continues. “I hope Coach Garrett is clapping if this letter gets to you. See what happens when Dez X is gone??”

He also wrote the cheerleaders were “better than the team this year.”

Since his mom posted Rylan’s letter on Facebook, Rylan has received a lot of attention for his message to Jones.

“He’s really shocked,” Jimenez said Thursday night. “He started dancing when I was showing him the feedback.”

Jimenez said the whole family has been Cowboys fans Rylan’s whole life.