Dallas Cowboys players react to Dez Bryant’s tweets

Dallas Cowboys players Sean Lee and Travis Frederick react to tweets from Dez Bryant after Bryant accuses them of pushing him out.
Photos show Dez Bryant signing in Cleveland, but not a contract

August 16, 2018 02:43 PM

Dez Bryant is signing in Cleveland.

On Thursday, photos surfaced on TMZ of the former Cowboys’ wide receiver autographing a Browns’ helmet at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

Bryant is scheduled to meet with members of the Browns’ front office this afternoon about potentially signing with the team.

Last week, there was a very public back-and-forth between Bryant and Browns general manager John Dorsey about the former’s communication skills.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who delivered a passionate speech to his fellow wide receivers in the first episode of the hit HBO series “Hard Knocks,” continues to push the idea.

Landry previously posted tweets that revisited the notion of Bryant coming to Cleveland.

And Bryant responded positively.

The Dallas Cowboys have dumped star wide receiver Dez Bryant, and Star-Telegram sports guys Mac Engel and Clarence E. Hill Jr. debated America’s Team move in a Facebook Live.

