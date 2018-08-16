Photos show Dez Bryant signing in Cleveland, but not a contract

Dez Bryant is signing in Cleveland.

On Thursday, photos surfaced on TMZ of the former Cowboys’ wide receiver autographing a Browns’ helmet at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

Dez Bryant Already Signing Cleveland Browns Helmets https://t.co/Ae4u6PUBx3 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 16, 2018

Bryant is scheduled to meet with members of the Browns’ front office this afternoon about potentially signing with the team.

Last week, there was a very public back-and-forth between Bryant and Browns general manager John Dorsey about the former’s communication skills.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who delivered a passionate speech to his fellow wide receivers in the first episode of the hit HBO series “Hard Knocks,” continues to push the idea.

Landry previously posted tweets that revisited the notion of Bryant coming to Cleveland.

And Bryant responded positively.