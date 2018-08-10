Here’s what Dez Bryant tweeted about Cowboys players during the first preseason game

Dez Bryant had a busy Thursday evening.

During the Cowboys first preseason game against the 49ers, the unsigned wide receiver decided to tweet out his thoughts on several of the team’s rookies and a few of his former teammates.

55 athletic.. very smart patient instinctive player..cowboys defense look strong — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 10, 2018

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Jarwin swain and Rico can be dangerous — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 10, 2018

Smoove is a no brainer.. he stay lit https://t.co/r4eqL53xBm — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 10, 2018

I like him https://t.co/eB5CPIcjT5 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 10, 2018

Hours before the Cowboys game against the 49ers, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he’s called Bryant to come in for a visit with his team next week.

However, according to Dorsey, “[Bryant] won’t return any phone calls.”

Within minutes, Bryant produced this response on Twitter:

I’m going to play...just whenever I get ready... I’m not on anybody time...I’m still getting myself ready...if you disagree go to hell https://t.co/F09CisTSN2 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 9, 2018

Bryant later added that he was “coming to the land” to see Dorsey.

Starting my visits next week...I’m coming to the Land to see you Mr Dorsey — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 10, 2018

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who delivered a star-making turn on camera in the first episode of the hit HBO series “Hard Knocks,” continues to push the idea.





On Tuesday night, Landry posted tweets that revisited the notion of Bryant coming to Cleveland.

And Bryant responded.