Cowboys react to Dez Bryant tweets

Dallas Cowboys players Sean Lee and Travis Frederick react to tweets from Dez Bryant after Bryant accuses them of pushing him out.
By
Dallas Cowboys

Here's what Dez Bryant tweeted about Cowboys players during the first preseason game

By Peter Dawson

August 10, 2018 12:02 PM

Dez Bryant had a busy Thursday evening.

During the Cowboys first preseason game against the 49ers, the unsigned wide receiver decided to tweet out his thoughts on several of the team’s rookies and a few of his former teammates.

Hours before the Cowboys game against the 49ers, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he’s called Bryant to come in for a visit with his team next week.

However, according to Dorsey, “[Bryant] won’t return any phone calls.”

Within minutes, Bryant produced this response on Twitter:

Bryant later added that he was “coming to the land” to see Dorsey.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who delivered a star-making turn on camera in the first episode of the hit HBO series “Hard Knocks,” continues to push the idea.

On Tuesday night, Landry posted tweets that revisited the notion of Bryant coming to Cleveland.

And Bryant responded.

