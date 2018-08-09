Dez Bryant fires back after Browns GM says Bryant ‘won’t return any phone calls’

Hours before the Dallas Cowboys play their first NFL preseason game of the season, Dez Bryant continues to dominate the headlines.
On Thursday evening before the Cowboys game against the 49ers, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he’s called Bryant to come in for a visit with his team next week.
However, according to Dorsey, “[Bryant] won’t return any phone calls.”
Within minutes, Bryant produced this response on Twitter:
Bryant later added that he was “coming to the land” to see Dorsey.
Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who delivered a star-making turn on camera in the first episode of the hit HBO series “Hard Knocks” continues to push the idea.
On Tuesday night, Landry posted tweets that revisited the notion of Bryant coming to Cleveland.
And Bryant responded.
