Dez Bryant will meet with this NFL team on Thursday, report says

Dez Bryant’s ‘Decision’ might arrive before the end of this week.

On Thursday, the former Cowboys wide receiver is scheduled to meet with the Browns in Cleveland. Dianna Marie Russini of ESPN first reported the news.





On the same evening that the Cowboys played their first game of the NFL preseason against the 49ers, Browns general manager John Dorsey told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he’s called Bryant to come in for a visit with his team.

However, according to Dorsey, “[Bryant] won’t return any phone calls.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Within minutes, Bryant produced this response on Twitter:

I’m going to play...just whenever I get ready... I’m not on anybody time...I’m still getting myself ready...if you disagree go to hell https://t.co/F09CisTSN2 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 9, 2018

Bryant later added that he was “coming to the land” to see Dorsey.

Starting my visits next week...I’m coming to the Land to see you Mr Dorsey — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 10, 2018

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who delivered a star-making turn on camera in the first episode of the hit HBO series “Hard Knocks,” continues to push the idea.





Landry previously posted tweets that revisited the notion of Bryant coming to Cleveland.

And Bryant responded.