Saints WR Dez Bryant hurt in practice, possibly ending his season and career

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant’s stint with the New Orleans Saints might be over before it started as the team fears he tore his Achilles tendon on the last play of practice Friday, per multiple reports.

It was first reported by the NFL Network.

If it is indeed a torn Achilles then Bryant’s season is over and possibly his career.

The injury includes a year-long rehab, making it even more challenging for the 30-year receiver to latch on with another team.

Bryant, who has been unemployed since being cut by the Cowboys April 13, joined the Saints on Wednesday after agreeing to a one-year, $600,000 deal.

It was quite the drop in compensation from the $12.5 million he was due to receive in 2018 by the Cowboys before being released.

He turned down a three-year, $21 million offer from Baltimore Ravens in April and only received interest from Cleveland Browns in the preseason before finally latching on with the Saints to improve their depth for a possible post-season run.

Bryant was not expected to play this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals as coach Sean Payton wanted to him to get in better shape by dropping five pounds and also have more time to get a grasp of the offense.

This is a potential huge disappointment for Bryant who was not only excited to join a possible Super Bowl team but looking forward to a homecoming on Nov. 29 when the Saints played the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Bryant, the Cowboys all-time leader in touchdown receptions, is undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging exam to get a final diagnosis.