Cowboys fans, ex-teammates, NFL players react to Dez Bryant signing with the Saints

A few members of the Cowboys addressed Dez Bryant’s decision to sign with the New Orleans Saints (it will be official on Thursday) after the team’s practice on Wednesday.

But several of them, including wide receiver Cole Beasley and linebacker Jaylon Smith, wished Bryant well on Twitter earlier in the day.

Players across the NFL also expressed their encouragement for Bryant’s deal, which will reportedly be for this season alone.

The Saints will visit the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Nov. 29.

Fans of the Saints and Cowboys also took to social media to express their feelings about Bryant, a player owner and general manager Jerry Jones released last offseason.

Y’all already know what’s going on!!! @DezBryant #L O N G W A Yhttps://t.co/s3qrSfRdqJ — Keke Coutee (@TheKekeCoutee) November 7, 2018

Thank you brotha done deal!! https://t.co/owjJNGfJQ0 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 7, 2018

@DezBryant still caught it!!!! Really wish cowboys signed him back but oh wel.... still a fan but not a saints fan lol — Mike Alvarez (@mike6_8angelo) November 7, 2018

Gonna miss you, Jerry Jones has a low football IQ — J W (@JWalt1978) November 7, 2018

I can’t wait for my boy @DezBryant to put in work and get that ring this year just like the cowboys let @DeMarcusWare walk and he won a ring Dez is going to do the same#XUp #Whodat #ItwasAcatch pic.twitter.com/0nMxESM89e — SUPER BOWL BOUND (@bTrill91) November 7, 2018

I am a Cowboy fan (embarrassed to say) but I want @DezBryant to prove everyone that doubt him wrong. — Rod Davis (@RodDavis30) November 7, 2018

so this team couldn't use Dez @DezBryant ? so dysfunctional — Go Cavs! (@betterstrangers) November 7, 2018

Now that the @saints have @DezBryant the saints are my automatic favorites for the Super Bowl. — Enrique Rivera (@Enriquervr115) November 7, 2018

As much as I love my Boys, I’m ready for their matchup with the Saints and can’t wait for @DezBryant to light em up!! #ThrowUpTheX — Ana Gonzalez (@Ana_gol) November 7, 2018