Cowboys fans, ex-teammates, NFL players react to Dez Bryant signing with the Saints

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

November 07, 2018 02:53 PM

A few members of the Cowboys addressed Dez Bryant’s decision to sign with the New Orleans Saints (it will be official on Thursday) after the team’s practice on Wednesday.

But several of them, including wide receiver Cole Beasley and linebacker Jaylon Smith, wished Bryant well on Twitter earlier in the day.

Players across the NFL also expressed their encouragement for Bryant’s deal, which will reportedly be for this season alone.

The Saints will visit the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Nov. 29.

Fans of the Saints and Cowboys also took to social media to express their feelings about Bryant, a player owner and general manager Jerry Jones released last offseason.

