Not again. Cowboys’ Sean Lee leaves game with another hamstring injury

By Stefan Stevenson

November 05, 2018 09:12 PM

Dallas Cowboyslinebacker Sean Lee left Monday’s game with a hamstring injury and he’s unlikely to return against the Tennessee Titans.

Lee, who returned two weeks ago for the Cowboys’ game against the Redskins after missing three games with a similar injury. Lee’s career has been marked by injury. Lee recovered a fumble in the first half and had one tackle before the injury early in the second half. Leighton Vander Esch played much of the second half in Lee’s place.

Defensive end Taco Charlton injured a shoulder and left Monday’s game. His return is also questionable.

