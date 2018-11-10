Rookie midseason review: Dallas Cowboys hit gold with LB Leighton Vander Esch

The Dallas Cowboys’ 3-5 midseason record speaks for itself.

But, more specifically, how have the team’s 2018 draft picks fared through eight games? Like you’d expect, it’s a mixed bag. The Cowboys’ top pick, however, has been an unqualified success. Other members of the class have shown promise in large and limited roles.

Here’s a look at the Cowboys’ 2018 draft class at midseason:

LB Leighton Vander Esch, 1st (19)

By all accounts, Vander Esch has stepped into the linebacker rotation and been everything the Cowboys hoped with the 19th overall pick. Vander Esch is rated the 5th best linebacker through eight games by Pro Football Focus. “He leads all qualifying rookie linebackers in the PFF era in percentage of defensive snaps he’s been the first defender to contact the ball carrier at 14.98%,” Pro Football Focus writes. “That figure speaks to his speed, athleticism and range as an off-ball linebacker, three attributes that have all proven vital to successful linebackers in today’s NFL.”

G Connor Williams, 2nd (50)

The Coppell native and the University of Texas ex was thrown into the starting left guard spot and despite some growing pains, has played decently. He’s currently rated average by Pro Football Focus. A knee injury will keep him sidelined against the Eagles and perhaps next week against the Falcons.





WR Michael Gallup, 3rd (81)

Dak Prescott hasn’t yet fully been able to exploit Gallup’s speed but that probably has more to do with Prescott and the struggling passing game than Gallup. He has shown flashes of what Dallas hoped to see, including in the past two games when he’s had three catches for 81 and 51 yards, his top two performances.

DE Dorance Armstrong, 4th (116)

The defensive end has shown skill in limited action. He had half a sack and quarterback hit Monday night against Tennessee. The Cowboys’ depth at end has kept him off the field but he has fared well when given the chance.

TE Dalton Schultz, 4th (137)

He’s only been active for three games, including the past two. He has one catch for 12 yards and all three of his targets came Oct. 21 in Washington. If Geoff Swaim returns against the Eagles, Schultz’s role is likely to again be limited.

QB Mike White, 5th (171)

The third-team quarterback has been inactive for each of the eight games and didn’t do a whole lot in the preseason to evaluate.

LB Chris Covington, 6th (193)

He’s been active for four games but has yet to hit the field. With Sean Lee’s injury keeping him out for at least a month, Covington could see some action.

WR Cedrick Wilson, 6th (208)

He had surgery to repair a torn labrum during training camp and has been inactive the entire season.

RB Bo Scarbrough, 7th (236)

Despite a good training camp, Scarbrough did not make the 53-man roster and was signed to the practice squad. He was removed from the squad on Oct. 9 and signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad two days later.