Finally some good news: Dallas Cowboys roster improves for Philadelphia Eagles game

The Dallas Cowboys could have a little more firepower Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive tackle Randy Gregory and tight end Geoff Swaim are likely to return from injuries. Both missed Monday’s loss against Tennessee.

Swaim, who sprained his right knee Oct. 21 against the Redskins, has been wearing a compression sock to help alleviate inflammation. He expected to play against the Titans but was sidelined when it was determined his route running was still limited.

Gregory, who had minor knee surgery during the bye, was limited in practice this week. Cowboys’ owner and general manager Jerry Jones is optimistic about Gregory’s availability. Defensive ends David Irving (high ankle sprain) and Taco Charlton (shouldler) haven’t practiced this week and have been ruled out. Swaim and Gregory are listed as questionable.

“We’ve had some other guys that have been nicked up that I expect will be able to be in better shape to execute,” Jones said.

In other personnel news, the Cowboys activated receiver Noah Brown and released receiver Deonte Thompson and defensive back Treston Decoud. They are also expected to sign receiver Lance Lenoir off the practice squad. A hamstring injury has kept Brown on injured reserve since training camp.