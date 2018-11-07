Several Cowboys’ starters won’t be available against Eagles

Linebacker Sean Lee and guard Connor Williams won’t be available this week and beyond as the Dallas Cowboys start the second of their season Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.





Both Lee and Williams were injured in Monday’s loss to Tennessee. The rookie Williams will have arthroscopic surgery to determine the seriousness of his knee strain. Lee injured a hamstring, the same injury that sidelined him for three games earlier this season.

“Hopefully it’s a quick and easy one but you never know,” Cowboys’ coach Jason Garrett said of Williams’ surgery. Williams is likely to also miss the game in Atlanta on Nov. 18.





Randy Gregory (knee) is closer to returning than David Irving, who is nursing a high ankle sprain. Gregory had a scope on his knee during the bye week and did not play against Tennessee.

Backup offensive linemen Xavier Su’a-Fila and Adam Redmond will get reps at guard this week to see who will replace Williams in the starting lineup against the Eagles, Garrett said.



“Those guys will get opportunities there and we’ll see how it plays out through the course of this week at practice,” Garrett said.

Tight end Geoff Swaim, who sprained his right knee against the Redskins, did not play against Tennessee but Garrett hopes he’ll be available Sunday.