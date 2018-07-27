Texas ex Connor Williams impressed Cowboys when it wasn’t required

Rookie guard Connor Williams made a great first impression with the Dallas Cowboys and it hasn’t waned.

Cowboys’ coach Jason Garrett said Williams, who is from Coppell and attended the University of Texas, impressed the team during the Dallas day workout before the NFL draft. The league allows teams to invite prospects to a one-day workout for their local NFL team. The Cowboys drafted Williams in the second round with the 50th overall pick.





SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott voiced his opinion on social injustice protests during the national anthem before football games on Friday, July 27, in Oxnard, California.

“Typically, if you’r’e a highly-regarded guy, a first, second or third-round pick, if you do come over to see the team it’s for a handshake and just a meeting,” Garrett said.

“But Connor came over and it was as good a workout as we’ve ever had on Dallas day. He was first in line, hustling like you’ve never seen anybody hustle in an environment like that. He was someone we really liked before that, but he really made a very favorable impression on us that day and really is what he’s all about.”

Garrett said Williams has continued to show the same vigor as Day 2 of training camp was beginning.

“He’s 21 years old. He’s got a lot to learn, but he’s handling the work well so far,” Garrett said. “There’s a lot of things that we really like about him.”