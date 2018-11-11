‘Bye Philicia!’: Cowboys fans stick it to Eagles fans after potential season-saving W

Fans of the Cowboys and Eagles are notoriously ... passionate.

So, when the two teams resumed their NFC East rivalry in Philadelphia on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” both fan bases were always going to get heated on social media.

The Cowboys ultimately prevailed on the field with a 27-20 win. The victory improved the Dallas’ place in the NFC East standings.

After the Cowboys’ loss the Redskins, head coach Jason Garrett was the chief object of scorn.

After the Cowboys’ loss to the Titans, quarterback Dak Prescott assumed that mantle.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones makes the list most weeks, too.

But on this Sunday, most of that aggression on social media was directed at the team’s rival.

Here are the best social media reactions from fans:

Bye Philicia!! — Stephen Patiño (@YaBoyStevieP) November 12, 2018

Eagles gonna be sick about this one — Will.I.Am(@Droopy_34) November 12, 2018

Eagles are trash lol — Hunter Briner (@hunter_briner) November 12, 2018

Game over. #Eagles chatted all week and got beat at home smh. — Allison G (@goagray) November 12, 2018

The Eagles should be embarrassed to lose to this Cowboys team. — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 12, 2018

eagles done — Maxx (@d0sequis) November 12, 2018

Wow, the EAGLES are a fluke.. bad at football.. — Chris Booker (@ChrisBooker) November 12, 2018

And Wentz comes up small in the clutch again #eagles — Adam Michael (@AMV9999) November 12, 2018

If the defense has even been half of what it was last year this season the Eagles would be a competitive team. — Jalen (@flipadelphia42) November 12, 2018

The play the Eagles ran on 4th down they should of ran on 3rd down.. — Su'Hailah (@_BayBillz) November 12, 2018

I called. It last week that you would lose this game... Anytime you are expected to do something you crumble... — michael vassallo (@phike9391) November 12, 2018

Just a salty Eagles fan — Ben Lass 7-1(@Ben_Lass45) November 12, 2018

This whole week I was being gassed that this was going to be a lock! Casually forgetting that the team has injuries and missing key players. One trade didnt fix anything. It's just not their year#EAGLES #FlyEaglesFly — [4-4] Sean Lee's Hamstring (@IronApache) November 12, 2018

Did the Eagles win the Super Bowl last season? I can’t tell. I’m through with the people who say we should be happy. That was last year, this is this year. This play is unacceptable — Lynn (@moocowpup) November 12, 2018

FLY EAGLES FLY HAHA! We still alive boys let’s go @dallascowboys — Dev (@devin_duckett) November 12, 2018

Needless to say there were plenty of shots taken at the Cowboys, too.

If the eagles lose, I’m deactivating — Harry P. Ness (@ChurchBoyCec) November 12, 2018

Eagles still gonna win this game because that’s what cowboys do, blow the cash — P I E R R E(@LUX_Life_850) November 12, 2018

Should’ve just gave the ball to eagles first after half — heather. (@0x_heather) November 12, 2018

Pretty sure dak needs a diaper change after that sack. #eagles — Aaron Kalas (@KalasAaron) November 12, 2018

As you see the eagles made adjustments at the half, that's something Garrett never does — Refried Dreams (@ElMexicanZombie) November 12, 2018

Scott Linehan just single handedly woke the Eagles back up — Lou DeGeorge (@LDeGeorge) November 12, 2018

My apologies to the rest of the nation that is watching this game. #Eagles #Cowboys — Ducis Rodgers (@duciswild) November 12, 2018

So glad I wasn’t raised a cowboys fan. My mom has made a lot of parental mistakes but that’s not one of them. — Rubes (@onerareruby_) November 12, 2018

@dallascowboys I want to personally thank Jerry Jones for getting rid of the most historically accurate kicker (Dan Bailey) and replacing him with a joke of a kicker who can’t make a 43 yard field goal — Fancy Horse Hoof (@Bismofunyns) November 12, 2018

Vote to trade the Cowboys’ kicker — Chris Handzus (@chandzus) November 12, 2018

Wanted: Kicker

Open Tryouts: Monday, 8am, Cowboy Stadium. No experience expected. — Dale Molden (@dalemojo) November 12, 2018

(A short story of the Dallas Cowboys)



Dak Prescott:



Eagles defense:



Dak Prescott: *makes himself fumble*



Kicker who is not Dan Bailey: *misses easy field goal* — Brady Lynn (@brady_lynn22) November 12, 2018

Hahaha back in the prime days you know it. Now I just like making fun of the cowboys whenever he tweets about them — Orange Djoos (@CAPS_NAT1ON) November 12, 2018

Bro if we lose to the cowboys I'm off football for the rest of the season — Alexander Ono (@issalexjk) November 12, 2018

I quit the cowboys... I’m now a rams fan — Matty Lite (@m_piper_15) November 12, 2018

@dallascowboys are leaving a lot of meat on the bones could’ve been 28-3 — Oscar Perez Jr (@Kyng_OscvrII) November 12, 2018

Wish I could watch this instead of the cowboys https://t.co/ejvneABjsw — Festive Andrew (@ThatWonAndrew) November 12, 2018

Although the Cowboys are winnign, they have only scored 13 points in 3 and half quarters. This offense is still terrible — brennen (@6rennen) November 12, 2018