‘Bye Philicia!’: Cowboys fans stick it to Eagles fans after potential season-saving W

Fans of the Cowboys and Eagles are notoriously ... passionate.
So, when the two teams resumed their NFC East rivalry in Philadelphia on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” both fan bases were always going to get heated on social media.
The Cowboys ultimately prevailed on the field with a 27-20 win. The victory improved the Dallas’ place in the NFC East standings.
After the Cowboys’ loss the Redskins, head coach Jason Garrett was the chief object of scorn.
After the Cowboys’ loss to the Titans, quarterback Dak Prescott assumed that mantle.
Owner and general manager Jerry Jones makes the list most weeks, too.
But on this Sunday, most of that aggression on social media was directed at the team’s rival.
Here are the best social media reactions from fans:
Needless to say there were plenty of shots taken at the Cowboys, too.
Comments