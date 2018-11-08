Three coaches have better odds than Jason Garrett to be Cowboys coach in 2019

Jerry Jones said Jason Garrett’s job is safe earlier this week.

At least, it is for this season.

But, will Garrett be the team’s head coach on the sideline by the opening weekend of the 2019 NFL season?

BetDSI.com has listed odds for the answer to that question. ‘No’ is currently the more likely outcome at -600, while “yes” is listed at +375.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

In addition, BetDSI.com has an updated list of which individual has the best odds of coaching the Dallas Cowboys for the team’s 2019 season opener.

Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, New England Patriots +250

Sean Payton, head coach, New Orleans Saints +300

John DeFilippo, offensive coordinator, Minnesota Vikings +500

Jason Garrett, head coach, Dallas Cowboys +600

George Edwards, defensive coordinator, Minnesota Vikings +1000

Dave Toub, assistant coach, Kansas City Chiefs +1500

Jim Harbaugh, head coach, University of Michigan +2000

Ken Norton Jr., defensive coordinator, Seattle Seahawks +2000

Kris Richard, defensive backs coach, Dallas Cowboys +2000

Jeff Brohm, head coach, Purdue +2000

Dan Campbell, tight ends coach, New Orleans Saints +2000

Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator, Tennessee Titans +2000

Jim Bob Cooter, offensive coordinator, Detroit Lions +2000

Chris Petersen, head coach, University of Washington +2500

David Shaw, head coach, Stanford Univeristy +2500

Lincoln Riley, head coach, University of Oklahoma +2500

Pete Carmichael, offensive coordinator, New Orleans Saints +2500

Tom Herman, head coach, Unviersity of Texas +3000

Urban Meyer, head coach, Ohio State University +3000

Mike Munchak, offensive line coach, Pittsburgh Steelers +3000

Bruce Arians, former head coach, Arizona Cardinals (2013-2017) +3000

Jim Schwartz, defensive coordinator, Philadelphia Eagles +3000

Leslie Frazier, defensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills +3000

Gus Bradley, defensive coordinator, Los Angeles Chargers +3000

James Bettcher, defensive coordinator, New York Giants +3000

The remaining candidates all have +4000 odds or worse. You can see the full list, which contains 23 other names, at BetDSI.com.

In terms of in-house candidates, Garrett has the fourth-best odds of filling the role he currently owns at +600. Defensive backs coach Khris Richard is tied for the seventh-best odds with a long list of candidates at +2000.

Patriots offensive coordinator ranks first at +250. McDaniels reneged on a verbal commitment to coach the Indianapolis Colts in favor of returning to New England this past offseason.

He also was the Denver Broncos head coach for the 2009 and most of the 2010 season.

Saints head coach Sean Payton has the second-best odds to be the Cowboys’ head coach next season at +300. There’s been rumors that other teams have flirted with Payton, but he did sign a five-year contract extension reportedly worth north of $40 million in March of 2016.

Vikings offensive coordinator John Defilippo has the third-highest odds of landing the Cowboys head coaching gig next season at +600. He has just two seasons of experience in that role and this is his first year in Minnesota.

But, he is rumored to be a hot name due to his scheme and ability to work with quarterbacks, including Carson Wentz and Nick Foles of the Eagles, as well as Kirk Cousins of the Vikings.

Many in the region and even nationally speculated that Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley would be at or near the top of this list. But he is only tied for the eighth-best odds with a number of coaches at +2500.