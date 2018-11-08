Three coaches have better odds than Jason Garrett to be Cowboys coach in 2019

Jerry Jones said Jason Garrett’s job is safe earlier this week.
At least, it is for this season.
But, will Garrett be the team’s head coach on the sideline by the opening weekend of the 2019 NFL season?
BetDSI.com has listed odds for the answer to that question. ‘No’ is currently the more likely outcome at -600, while “yes” is listed at +375.
In addition, BetDSI.com has an updated list of which individual has the best odds of coaching the Dallas Cowboys for the team’s 2019 season opener.
Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, New England Patriots +250
Sean Payton, head coach, New Orleans Saints +300
John DeFilippo, offensive coordinator, Minnesota Vikings +500
Jason Garrett, head coach, Dallas Cowboys +600
George Edwards, defensive coordinator, Minnesota Vikings +1000
Dave Toub, assistant coach, Kansas City Chiefs +1500
Jim Harbaugh, head coach, University of Michigan +2000
Ken Norton Jr., defensive coordinator, Seattle Seahawks +2000
Kris Richard, defensive backs coach, Dallas Cowboys +2000
Jeff Brohm, head coach, Purdue +2000
Dan Campbell, tight ends coach, New Orleans Saints +2000
Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator, Tennessee Titans +2000
Jim Bob Cooter, offensive coordinator, Detroit Lions +2000
Chris Petersen, head coach, University of Washington +2500
David Shaw, head coach, Stanford Univeristy +2500
Lincoln Riley, head coach, University of Oklahoma +2500
Pete Carmichael, offensive coordinator, New Orleans Saints +2500
Tom Herman, head coach, Unviersity of Texas +3000
Urban Meyer, head coach, Ohio State University +3000
Mike Munchak, offensive line coach, Pittsburgh Steelers +3000
Bruce Arians, former head coach, Arizona Cardinals (2013-2017) +3000
Jim Schwartz, defensive coordinator, Philadelphia Eagles +3000
Leslie Frazier, defensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills +3000
Gus Bradley, defensive coordinator, Los Angeles Chargers +3000
James Bettcher, defensive coordinator, New York Giants +3000
The remaining candidates all have +4000 odds or worse. You can see the full list, which contains 23 other names, at BetDSI.com.
In terms of in-house candidates, Garrett has the fourth-best odds of filling the role he currently owns at +600. Defensive backs coach Khris Richard is tied for the seventh-best odds with a long list of candidates at +2000.
Patriots offensive coordinator ranks first at +250. McDaniels reneged on a verbal commitment to coach the Indianapolis Colts in favor of returning to New England this past offseason.
He also was the Denver Broncos head coach for the 2009 and most of the 2010 season.
Saints head coach Sean Payton has the second-best odds to be the Cowboys’ head coach next season at +300. There’s been rumors that other teams have flirted with Payton, but he did sign a five-year contract extension reportedly worth north of $40 million in March of 2016.
Vikings offensive coordinator John Defilippo has the third-highest odds of landing the Cowboys head coaching gig next season at +600. He has just two seasons of experience in that role and this is his first year in Minnesota.
But, he is rumored to be a hot name due to his scheme and ability to work with quarterbacks, including Carson Wentz and Nick Foles of the Eagles, as well as Kirk Cousins of the Vikings.
Many in the region and even nationally speculated that Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley would be at or near the top of this list. But he is only tied for the eighth-best odds with a number of coaches at +2500.
