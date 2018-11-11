Cowboys offense comes alive to close first half vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys lead the Philadelphia Eagles 13-3 at the half Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Cowboys’ offense controlled much of the first half but the defense was the difference. At least until the final minute of the half.

The Cowboys’ offense drove 75 yards in eight plays in a minute, 14 seconds to score the game’s only touchdown on a one-yard sneak by Dak Prescott with 21 seconds left in the half.

The Cowboys gained 218 yards and 13 first downs in the first half.

The Dallas’ defense held the Eagles to 114 yards and six first downs as the Cowboys’ offense had the ball for 19:19 compared to Philadelphia’s 10:30.

Ezekiel Elliott had 46 yards on seven carries, including a long run of 32 yards in which he hurdled defensive back Tre Sullivan but fell down after losing his balance with no one between him and the end zone. He fell down at the Philadelphia 8. But after getting to the 4-yard line, Dallas had to settle for a Brett Maher field goal and 6-0 lead.

Leighton Vander Esch intercepted Carson Wentz and returned it to the Dallas 34 to set up the Cowboys’ first score. After reaching the Philly 7, the Cowboys had to settle for Maher’s 25-yard field goal and 3-0 lead in the first quarter.





Cowboys guard Zack Martin left the game with a left knee injury and missed 13 snaps before returning to the field.