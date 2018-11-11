This isn’t what the Cowboys wanted to see. All-Pro guard Zack Martin leaves with injury

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin left Sunday night’s game during the offense’s second possession after getting his left knee rolled up during a play.

Martin has been nursing for a sprain in the same knee for a month. The Cowboys replaced Martin with Adam Redmond, who has played in three NFL games. Both guards for Dallas are playing in their first games this season. Xavier Su’a-Filo started in place of left guard Connor Williams, who was injured last week against Tennessee. Martin returned to the game after visiting the locker room. He missed 13 snaps in the first half.

Su’a-Filo has played 56 games (41 starts) for the Texans after being drafted in the second round in 2014.

The Cowboys’ offensive line has been a concern through the first eight games. All-Pro center Travis Frederick has been out while he recovers from Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder. Left tackle Tyron Smith hasn’t been as dominant as in the past.

O-line coach Paul Alexander was fired and replaced by assistant Marc Colombo during the bye week. All-Pro right guard Zack Martin and right tackle La’el Collins both have battled nagging injuries at different times this season.