A scuffle and a former president highlight Cowboys-Eagles pregame

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are ready to get it on Sunday night. So much so that they started before the opening kick.

Pre-game scuffle ... Cowboys @ Eagles pic.twitter.com/H98s8cUiRx — Arnold Payne (@arnoldpayne) November 12, 2018

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Cowboys’ secondary coach Kris Richard was in the middle of the scrum, which was mostly relegated to shouting and some shoving between the teams before referees broke it up.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott led a spirited pregame speech as has been his custom with Sean Lee injured.

Moments later, former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush were at midfield with three service members for the coin toss and national anthem.



