A scuffle and a former president highlight Cowboys-Eagles pregame

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are ready to get it on Sunday night. So much so that they started before the opening kick.
Cowboys’ secondary coach Kris Richard was in the middle of the scrum, which was mostly relegated to shouting and some shoving between the teams before referees broke it up.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott led a spirited pregame speech as has been his custom with Sean Lee injured.
Moments later, former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush were at midfield with three service members for the coin toss and national anthem.
