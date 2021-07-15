Texas Rangers manager thought Joey Gallo was wronged in derby, proud of rookie’s hustle

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward was proud of Adolis Garcia, left, legging out a double in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. He was also to see pitcher Kyle Gibson throw only 12 pitches in a scoreless inning. And thought Joey Gallo, right, was wronged during Monday’s Home Run Derby. AP

If he had been in Denver, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward would have called for a review.

Woodward was joking, of course, but Joey Gallo’s uncounted 20th home run in Monday’s Home Run Derby at Coors Field looked good to Woodward.

Instead, Gallo was eliminated 20-19 in the first round. He just need a little bit more time, Woodward said.

“I think it was more of just getting into a rhythm and getting into a flow,” Woodward said of Gallo’s slow derby start. “You saw at the end he started to get it. I think if he had another minute he would have probably hit another 15 homers.”

The Rangers begin a 10-game road trip Friday with three against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y. The Blue Jays have played home games in Buffalo this season because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions still in effect in Canada. The team hopes to return to Rogers Centre in Toronto in a few weeks.

Despite Gallo’s size and home-run swing, Woodward said Gallo doesn’t have a long swing.

“He’s actually got a pretty short swing,” he said. “Joey doesn’t have a whole lot of moving pieces. He’s got a powerful swing, but it’s short to the ball, which is not typical. He’s a rhinoceros, man. He’s super strong and not an average human.”

Woodward was happy to see rookie Adolis Garcia leg out a double in his second All-Star Game at-bat Tuesday. It perfectly represented his team, he said.

“That was cool. That’s how we play. We always stress the importance of getting out of the batter’s box, running the bases hard, as we do every day,” Woodward said during a team workout at Globe Life Field Thursday. “To see him do it in the All-Star Game was pretty neat. It was cool for the team to see that. It doesn’t matter what game we’re playing in, we’re going to be hustling the whole time.”

Trevino to rehab in Frisco this weekend

Catcher Jose Trevino, who has been in injured list with a right forearm contusion since July 1, is expected to begin a rehab assignment either Friday or Saturday with Double A Frisco. Trevino

He’s getting close. Stay in Frisco. Might play Friday or Saturday.



Make sure he’s fully healthy before we decided what we’re going to do. Hitting part has been the toughest for him. Getting that top hand through doesn’t feel comfortable just yet.

Left-hander John King, who has been on the IL with shoulder inflammation retroactive to July 7, is close to being available. Woodward was expecting a status update from the training staff in the next day or two. King likely wouldn’t be used until the Rangers’ fifth game after the All-Star break, Woodward said.