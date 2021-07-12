Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo among favorites in MLB’s Home Run Derby in Denver

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo competes in his first Home Run Derby Monday night as part of the MLB All-Star Game in Denver. Gallo, a second-time All-Star, will also play in the game Tuesday night. AP

Joey Gallo was never seeking a spot in MLB’s Home Run Derby.

Despite his awe-inspiring long-distance homers, including 24 at the break this season, the second-time All-Star has never felt the need to seek the spotlight.

But that will be the case at Coors Field in Denver at 7 p.m. Monday night, as Gallo competes against seven others in the Home Run Derby.

It’s Gallo’s first derby and he’s fine if it’s his last.

He didn’t compete in the derby at the 2019 All-Star Game because he was recovering from an injury.

“I’m not a big spotlight guy, I don’t really like that,” said Gallo, who will also play in the All-Star Game Tuesday night. “The home run derby is a huge spotlight thing.”

In fact, Gallo declined a chance earlier in his career to compete in the derby because he did not want to attend the All-Star festivities without making the team. Plus, it was before much of the baseball world realized how much of a multi-tool player Gallo has become, including a Gold Glove outfielder. He didn’t want to be viewed as a one-trick pony in the early days.

When Gallo earned his first All-Star appearance in 2019, he was still recovering from an oblique injury so he decided against the derby. He homered in his lone at-bat in the game.

Rangers general manager Chris Young and manager Chris Woodward both encouraged Gallo to do it. Gallo is bringing third-base coach Tony Beasley along to pitch to him in the competition. Each contestant can choose their own pitcher.

Oddsmaker sportsbettingdime.com has Gallo with the second best odds of winning the competition at +500. Defending champ Pete Alonso is the favorite at +475. MLB home run leader Shohei Ohtani is the “true odds” favorite at +700.

Gallo is the favorite to hit the longest home run of the competition with an over/under of 492.5 feet.

“Things worked out. I wanted to do it at least one time. So why not now? I didn’t want to wait too long [to do it],” Gallo said. “I wanted to do it in a Rangers uniform.”

And now that he’s more comfortable with his place in the game, he won’t mind dropping some jaws with a power show.

“I think I’ve proved I’m more than just a home run guy. I play defense, I run the bases. I don’t really care too much what people think, but I hope I’m not viewed that way,” he said. “I’m more than just a home run hitter.”