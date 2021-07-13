Texas Rangers All-Stars don’t factor much but Adolis Garcia, Joey Gallo make history

Texas Rangers pitcher Kyle Gibson allowed one hit in a 12-pitch scoreless third inning as the American League beat the National League 502 Tuesday night in the All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver. The AL has won eight consecutive All-Star Games. AP

Just like Joey Gallo in the Home Run Derby, the Texas Rangers did not factor much in the American League’s 5-2 All-Star Game win Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver.

But rookie Adolis Garcia and the two-time All-Star Gallo made a little bit of Rangers history as the AL won its eight consecutive All-Star Game.

First-time All-Star Garcia flashed a moment of rookie hustle late and made a fielding error in the sixth inning, which allowed an unearned run to later score on a passed ball.

The Rangers 28-year-old outfielder legged out a double in a hard-hit single to right field in the ninth. He struck out swinging on three pitches his first at-bat in the seventh inning. It’s the first double for a Rangers player in the All-Star Game since Michael Young in 2005 and fourth Rangers double in the game. Julio Franco doubled in 1990 and Pudge Rodriguez doubled in 1993.

Gallo, who was eliminated in the first round of the derby Monday night, walked on six pitches in the eighth but was stranded at third base. Gallo leads the majors with 72 walks in the first half. It’s the first walk in the All-Star Game for a Ranger since Adrian Beltre in 2014. Gallo has 12 walks this season than the next closest batter. He also has 24 homers, tied for fifth-most in the majors.

In the bottom of the seventh, Garcia was in center field and Gallo was in right for a franchise first. It’s the first time two Rangers outfielders appeared in the same All-Star Game. When Josh Hamilton and Nelson Cruz were All-Stars in 2009, Cruz did not play in the game.

Pitcher Kyle Gibson allowed one hit in a scoreless third inning in which he threw 12 pitches.

The Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has a two-run homer in the third inning, was named the All-Star Game MVP. At 22 years old, he’s the youngest player to win the award.