Joey Gallo ousted by local star in Home Run Derby after slow start, controversial finish

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo was eliminated by Irving High School alumnus Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies in the first round of the Home Run Derby Monday at Coors Field in Denver. Story edged Gallo 20-19. AP

Joey Gallo was gone as fast as one of his home runs.

The Texas Rangers slugger was eliminated in the first round of the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby Monday night at Coors Field in Denver.

Colorado Rockies hometown star Trevor Story edged Gallo in homers 20-19 to advance. Gallo started slow with just four homers before taking an early timeout.

He had 11 homers after his initial round and needed nine to tie Story in the minute long bonus round. Gallo hit eight but a homer at the final second was nullified because time had expired.

Story, who attended Irving High School, seemingly received a beneficial hometown nod because his 20th homer appeared to have come after his bonus time had expired. Oh, the humanity.

Another issue for Gallo? The pace at which he and Rangers third-base coach Tony Beasley were working. Gallo’s swing is so big, it takes him longer to prepare to swing again and Beasley was often giving him extra seconds to reset before throwing his next pitch. Each of the eight derby contestants chose his own pitcher.

Gallo is tied for the fifth-most homers in the majors at the break with 24. He’ll play in his second All-Star Game Tuesday at Coors Field.

Gallo’s longest homer of the night was 494 feet. His hardest hit homer was measured at 113 mph.

Another favorite to win the derby, Shohei Ohtani, who leads the majors with 33 homers, was also eliminated in the first round by the Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto.