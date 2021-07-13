Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers draft 13 pitchers, take flier on Clemson-bound dual-sport star Will Taylor
The Texas Rangers selected seven more pitchers in the third and final day of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.
Among the 10 prospects taken by the Rangers on Day 3 was outfielder Will Taylor, who has signed to play baseball and football at Clemson. Taylor, who will play receiver for the Tigers football team, made it official days ago that he planned to stay true to Clemson. He was a potential high draft pick if he had not made his intentions to go to college known.
“The Rangers are an amazing organization. We spent a day with them a few weeks ago that none of us will ever forget,” Will Taylor’s father Eddie told The State. “Will is a Tiger and plans to remain one until the 2024 draft.”
High school prospects such as Taylor are often drafted in the late rounds of the draft on the outside chance the player has a change of heart about attending college. For example, the Yankees drafted Jack Leiter out of high school in 2019 in the 20th round despite Leiter making it clear he was headed to Vanderbilt. The Rangers drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick on Sunday. It’s the highest draft spot for the team since 1974.
Of the Rangers’ 20 picks, 13 are pitchers, three are outfielders, three are catchers and one is a shortstop.
Clubs have until Aug. 1 to sign players.
Texas Rangers 2021 MLB Draft class
Rd.
Name
Pos.
B/T
Ht.
Wt.
School
Hometown
1
Jack Leiter
RHP
R/R
6-1
205
Vanderbilt
Summit, NJ
2
Aaron Zavala
OF
L/R
6-0
195
Oregon
Keizer, OR
3
Cameron Cauley
SS
R/R
5-10
170
Barbers Hill (TX) HS
Mont Belvieu, TX
4
Ian Moller
C
R/R
6-0
190
Wahlert (IA) HS
Dubuque, IA
5
Mitch Bratt
LHP
L/L
6-1
190
Georgia Premier Acad.
Newmarket, Ontario
6
Chase Lee
RHP
R/R
6-0
170
Alabama
McCalla, AL
7
Bradford Webb
RHP
R/R
6-3
200
VCU
Charlotte, VA
8
Larson Kindreich
LHP
L/L
6-4
210
Biola
Central Point, OR
9
Liam Hicks
C
L/R
5-11
185
Arkansas State
Toronto, Ontario
10
C.J. Widger
LHP
L/L
6-6
170
Rowan JC (NJ)
Pennsville, NJ
11
JoJo Blackmon
OF
L/L
6-0
185
Escambia (FL) HS
Pensacola, FL
12
Jackson Leath
RHP
R/R
6-1
195
Tennessee
Waxahachie, TX
13
Thomas Ireland
LHP
L/L
6-1
170
Polk State
Regina, Sask., Canada
14
Tucker Mitchell
C
R/R
6-1
210
State College of Fla.
Bradenton Beach, FL
15
Evan Elliott
RHP
R/R
6-3
210
Lethbridge Coll. (Canada)
Toronto, Ontario
16
Ryan Ure
LHP
R/L
6-7
230
Eaton (CO) HS
Eaton, CO
17
Michael Alfonso
RHP
R/R
6-3
205
Key West (FL) HS
Key West, FL
18
Kyle Larsen
RHP
R/R
6-2
240
TNXL Academy (FL)
Sanford, FL
19
Will Taylor
OF
R/R
6-0
175
Dutch Fork (SC) HS
Irmo, SC
20
Joseph Mantalvo
RHP
R/R
6-2
185
Central Pointe (FL)
Kissimmee, FL
