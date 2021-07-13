Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers draft 13 pitchers, take flier on Clemson-bound dual-sport star Will Taylor

Outfielder Bubba Thompson was drafted with the No. 26 overall pick by the Texas Rangers in 2017. He’s now a budding star at Double A Frisco. The Rangers took 13 pitchers among their 20 picks in the 2021 draft, including seven pitchers in their 10 picks in the third and final day of the draft Tuesday.
Outfielder Bubba Thompson was drafted with the No. 26 overall pick by the Texas Rangers in 2017. He’s now a budding star at Double A Frisco. The Rangers took 13 pitchers among their 20 picks in the 2021 draft, including seven pitchers in their 10 picks in the third and final day of the draft Tuesday. Julio Cortez AP

The Texas Rangers selected seven more pitchers in the third and final day of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

Among the 10 prospects taken by the Rangers on Day 3 was outfielder Will Taylor, who has signed to play baseball and football at Clemson. Taylor, who will play receiver for the Tigers football team, made it official days ago that he planned to stay true to Clemson. He was a potential high draft pick if he had not made his intentions to go to college known.

“The Rangers are an amazing organization. We spent a day with them a few weeks ago that none of us will ever forget,” Will Taylor’s father Eddie told The State. “Will is a Tiger and plans to remain one until the 2024 draft.”

High school prospects such as Taylor are often drafted in the late rounds of the draft on the outside chance the player has a change of heart about attending college. For example, the Yankees drafted Jack Leiter out of high school in 2019 in the 20th round despite Leiter making it clear he was headed to Vanderbilt. The Rangers drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick on Sunday. It’s the highest draft spot for the team since 1974.

Of the Rangers’ 20 picks, 13 are pitchers, three are outfielders, three are catchers and one is a shortstop.

Clubs have until Aug. 1 to sign players.

Texas Rangers 2021 MLB Draft class

Rd.

Name

Pos.

B/T

Ht.

Wt.

School

Hometown

1

Jack Leiter

RHP

R/R

6-1

205

Vanderbilt

Summit, NJ

2

Aaron Zavala

OF

L/R

6-0

195

Oregon

Keizer, OR

3

Cameron Cauley

SS

R/R

5-10

170

Barbers Hill (TX) HS

Mont Belvieu, TX

4

Ian Moller

C

R/R

6-0

190

Wahlert (IA) HS

Dubuque, IA

5

Mitch Bratt

LHP

L/L

6-1

190

Georgia Premier Acad.

Newmarket, Ontario

6

Chase Lee

RHP

R/R

6-0

170

Alabama

McCalla, AL

7

Bradford Webb

RHP

R/R

6-3

200

VCU

Charlotte, VA

8

Larson Kindreich

LHP

L/L

6-4

210

Biola

Central Point, OR

9

Liam Hicks

C

L/R

5-11

185

Arkansas State

Toronto, Ontario

10

C.J. Widger

LHP

L/L

6-6

170

Rowan JC (NJ)

Pennsville, NJ

11

JoJo Blackmon

OF

L/L

6-0

185

Escambia (FL) HS

Pensacola, FL

12

Jackson Leath

RHP

R/R

6-1

195

Tennessee

Waxahachie, TX

13

Thomas Ireland

LHP

L/L

6-1

170

Polk State

Regina, Sask., Canada

14

Tucker Mitchell

C

R/R

6-1

210

State College of Fla.

Bradenton Beach, FL

15

Evan Elliott

RHP

R/R

6-3

210

Lethbridge Coll. (Canada)

Toronto, Ontario

16

Ryan Ure

LHP

R/L

6-7

230

Eaton (CO) HS

Eaton, CO

17

Michael Alfonso

RHP

R/R

6-3

205

Key West (FL) HS

Key West, FL

18

Kyle Larsen

RHP

R/R

6-2

240

TNXL Academy (FL)

Sanford, FL

19

Will Taylor

OF

R/R

6-0

175

Dutch Fork (SC) HS

Irmo, SC

20

Joseph Mantalvo

RHP

R/R

6-2

185

Central Pointe (FL)

Kissimmee, FL

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service