Texas Rangers draft 13 pitchers, take flier on Clemson-bound dual-sport star Will Taylor

The Texas Rangers selected seven more pitchers in the third and final day of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

Among the 10 prospects taken by the Rangers on Day 3 was outfielder Will Taylor, who has signed to play baseball and football at Clemson. Taylor, who will play receiver for the Tigers football team, made it official days ago that he planned to stay true to Clemson. He was a potential high draft pick if he had not made his intentions to go to college known.

“The Rangers are an amazing organization. We spent a day with them a few weeks ago that none of us will ever forget,” Will Taylor’s father Eddie told The State. “Will is a Tiger and plans to remain one until the 2024 draft.”

High school prospects such as Taylor are often drafted in the late rounds of the draft on the outside chance the player has a change of heart about attending college. For example, the Yankees drafted Jack Leiter out of high school in 2019 in the 20th round despite Leiter making it clear he was headed to Vanderbilt. The Rangers drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick on Sunday. It’s the highest draft spot for the team since 1974.

Of the Rangers’ 20 picks, 13 are pitchers, three are outfielders, three are catchers and one is a shortstop.

Clubs have until Aug. 1 to sign players.

Texas Rangers 2021 MLB Draft class

Rd. Name Pos. B/T Ht. Wt. School Hometown 1 Jack Leiter RHP R/R 6-1 205 Vanderbilt Summit, NJ 2 Aaron Zavala OF L/R 6-0 195 Oregon Keizer, OR 3 Cameron Cauley SS R/R 5-10 170 Barbers Hill (TX) HS Mont Belvieu, TX 4 Ian Moller C R/R 6-0 190 Wahlert (IA) HS Dubuque, IA 5 Mitch Bratt LHP L/L 6-1 190 Georgia Premier Acad. Newmarket, Ontario 6 Chase Lee RHP R/R 6-0 170 Alabama McCalla, AL 7 Bradford Webb RHP R/R 6-3 200 VCU Charlotte, VA 8 Larson Kindreich LHP L/L 6-4 210 Biola Central Point, OR 9 Liam Hicks C L/R 5-11 185 Arkansas State Toronto, Ontario 10 C.J. Widger LHP L/L 6-6 170 Rowan JC (NJ) Pennsville, NJ 11 JoJo Blackmon OF L/L 6-0 185 Escambia (FL) HS Pensacola, FL 12 Jackson Leath RHP R/R 6-1 195 Tennessee Waxahachie, TX 13 Thomas Ireland LHP L/L 6-1 170 Polk State Regina, Sask., Canada 14 Tucker Mitchell C R/R 6-1 210 State College of Fla. Bradenton Beach, FL 15 Evan Elliott RHP R/R 6-3 210 Lethbridge Coll. (Canada) Toronto, Ontario 16 Ryan Ure LHP R/L 6-7 230 Eaton (CO) HS Eaton, CO 17 Michael Alfonso RHP R/R 6-3 205 Key West (FL) HS Key West, FL 18 Kyle Larsen RHP R/R 6-2 240 TNXL Academy (FL) Sanford, FL 19 Will Taylor OF R/R 6-0 175 Dutch Fork (SC) HS Irmo, SC 20 Joseph Mantalvo RHP R/R 6-2 185 Central Pointe (FL) Kissimmee, FL