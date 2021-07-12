Parents didn’t push Rangers top pick Jack Leiter down his All-Star father’s path

Jack Leiter, wearing a Texas Rangers jersey moments after being taken as the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB Draft by the club Sunday night. He’s sitting between his parents, former MLB All-Star Al Leiter and mom Lori. MLB Network via Twitter

Jack Leiter, the newest Texas Ranger, wasn’t always set on being a pitcher.

At least his famous father, 19-year MLB veteran left-hander Al Leiter, wasn’t pushing his son to follow in his footsteps.

Jack Leiter, who the Rangers selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday, finally dedicated himself to the pitcher’s mound in high school. It was a good choice after dominating two seasons (one season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic) at Vanderbilt.

Leiter is one of six pitchers among the Rangers top 10 picks over the first 10 rounds of the draft, including nine rounds on Monday.

Jack Leiter and his dad, Al, talk about the @VandyBoys product getting selected No. 2 overall by the @Rangers.



(@MLBPipeline x @DoveMenCare) pic.twitter.com/5weZHGYVlz — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 12, 2021

“It’s really hard to put into words. I’m just so happy I was able to have my family and friends here to celebrate with,” Leiter told the MLB Network moments after being drafted.

The right-hander was encouraged by his parents, including mother Lori, to have fun playing the game. Instead of making sure their son was playing on ultra select teams with an eye towards drawing interests from college and pro recruiters, he played on less competitive travel teams.

Last night, we drafted Jack Leiter. pic.twitter.com/jbUySP8MZV — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 12, 2021

“The No. 1 thing was to have fun with it,” said Leiter, 21. “It is a team sport. My mom was the same exact way, just enjoy it as much as possible.”

Texas Rangers 2021 Draft Picks

Rangers draft picks through Round 10 with overall pick number in parentheses:

1 (2), Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt



2 (38), Aaron Zavala, OF, Oregon



3 (73), Cameron Cauley, SS, Barbers Hill HS (Texas)



4 (103), Ian Moller, C, Walhert (Iowa) HS



5 (134), Mitch Bratt, LHP, Georgia Premiere Academy (Statesboro, Ga.)



6 (164), Chase Lee, RHP, Alabama



7 (194), Bradford Webb, RHP, Virginia Commonwealth



8 (224), Larson Kindreich, LHP, Biola University



9 (254), Liam Hicks, C, Arkanas State



10 (284), C.J. Widger, LHP, Rowan College (Gloucester County, N.J.)