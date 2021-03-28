Elvis Andrus reinvigorated with Oakland A’s, holds no grudge toward Texas Rangers

A day off Saturday for Elvis Andrus meant a morning of hard work in the Oakland A’s batting cages, and no appearance against the team that traded him away in February.

That day is coming, though not until June.

That’s when he says no longer playing for the Texas Rangers will hit hardest.

Andrus, though, is at peace with his decision to accept a trade to the A’s after spending the first 12 seasons of his career with the Rangers. It was the best thing for his career, and now he’s back on a playoff contender with two years left on his contract.

There is no resentment toward the Rangers, who had already taken him off shortstop and told him third base was his best chance at everyday playing time.

Andrus has that in Oakland, as a shortstop, and he wants to show there’s still plenty of good baseball stored up in his 32-year-old body.

“It’s been amazing,” Andrus said. “It feels good to get back pretty much just thinking about baseball and winning. There’s not too much drama. There’s not too much going on. It’s more about, ‘What we can do for you to make you better?’”

Rangers-A’s trade

The Rangers sent Andrus, catcher Aramis Garcia and $13.5 million to the A’s for outfielder Khris Davis, catcher Jonah Heim and minor-league pitcher Dane Acker on Feb. 6.

Jon Daniels, president of baseball operations for the Rangers, had informed Andrus a trade was brewing two days earlier. Andrus had the right to veto the trade, but understood the positive impact it would have on his career.

“I knew it was coming,” he said. “When I saw the opportunity for my career it was a no-brainer. It was more about my family when thinking about it. Toward the end it went that way.”

Isiah Kiner-Falefa will snap Andrus’ 12-season run as the Rangers’ Opening Day shortstop. The last player before Andrus to start a season at shortstop was Michael Young in 2008.

Andrus swapped a rebuilding team for a contending one. The A’s won the American League West last season and are predicted by many to do it again this season.

Andrus played for two back-to-back winning AL West teams with the Rangers, in 2010 and 2011 and 2015 and 2016.

“We have a great team,” he said. “It reminds me a lot of those teams we had in 2010 and 2011. It’s a great bond.”

Andrus healthy, happy

Andrus’ last season with the Rangers was marked by a back injury that ended his campaign early and required a series of shots to free him up again. His range was limited defensively, and he struggled to a .194 average with three home runs in 29 games.

Dr. Drew Dossett, the Rangers’ former back specialist, treated Andrus.

“He saw me, and the first the he told me was, ‘How the hell were you playing like this?’” Andrus said. “I was like, ‘I wasn’t playing. I was probably 20 percent.’

“I couldn’t move. Last year is probably the way when I get to 40 or 45, I’ll probably feel like that.”

The Rangers and A’s don’t play this season until June 21 at Globe Life Field. Whatever is left to sink in from the trade will that day.

“When I put on the green for the first time, I was like, ‘OK, that was a little weird,’” Andrus said. “I think when I play against the Rangers, that’s when it’s going to hit me. Right now my mentality is just, ‘Let’s get back. Let’s win.’ But probably when I get to the ballpark, it’ll sink it a little bit.”

But Andrus, a two-time All-Star and the Rangers’ all-time leader in stolen bases, holds no hard feelings toward his old team.

“I’m a positive person. There were more great years than the bad ones,” he said. “Those are the ones I’m taking. I’m grateful. I talked to pretty much everybody, and I said thank you.”