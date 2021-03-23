Another day, another Texas Ranger injury. Khris Davis is the latest to catch the bug.

The Texas Rangers are scheduled to open their 2021 regular season next week.

At this rate, they might not be able to field a team.

Khris Davis, who had moved into position to be the team’s designated hitter and cleanup man, left the Rangers’ spring training game Tuesday in the first inning after straining his left quadriceps while sprinting to first base.

This injury comes the day after the Rangers announced three relievers would open the season on the injured list, and the day after Davis was struck in the shoulder and helmet by a 96-mph fastball.

They are bracing for Davis to open the season on the injured list.

“Just knowing the extent of injuries like that, possibly,” manager Chris Woodward said. “It was pretty sore when they looked at him after. It hurt. There’s, obviously, some sort of injury. I don’t know what kind of strain or what level it would be.“

Davis didn’t even attempt to stay in the game against the Los Angeles Angels. He took a right turn toward the Rangers’ dugout after beating out a bunt hit and quickly left for the clubhouse.

That hit lifted Davis’ average to only .219, but he has six hits in his past 14 Cactus League at-bats. Two of the hits were home runs, and he also homered last week in a B game.

The Rangers had been impressed by his decisions at the plate. As of his two-homer game Thursday night, he was leading the team in a metric they call swing decisions. Even the decision to bunt Tuesday, with two outs against a left-handed pitcher, was something Woodward liked because it was something they had discussed as being available from time to time.

“It sucks, because he was actually doing a cool thing for the team,” Woodward said.

Should Davis open on the IL, outfielders Eli White and Leody Taveras would be locks to make the team after a spirited battled this spring to be the center fielder. Delino DeShields, in camp on a non-roster deal, would also enter the picture.

The injury would also make it easier for the Rangers to carry first basemen Ronald Guzman and Nate Lowe.

Their plan is to carry 13 position players on the 26-man roster regardless of Davis’ status. Another DH candidate, Willie Calhoun, is already scheduled to start the season on the IL with a groin injury.

Davis would become the ninth member of the 40-man roster expected to start 2021 on the IL. Right-handed relievers Jose Leclerc, Jonathan Hernandez and Demarcus Evans, and left-handers Brett Martin, Joely Rodriguez, Joe Palumbo and Brock Burke are also dealing with injuries.

Left fielder David Dahl is scheduled to serve as the DH on Wednesday in a B game after leaving Monday’s game after fouling a ball off his right knee. On Tuesday, infielder Brock Holt fouled a ball of his left ankle and was gimpy as he left the game for a scheduled pinch-runner.

Holt is also expected to be fine, but it’s been a tough two days for the Rangers.

“I thought it was going to be one of those games where we were just going to have to stop the game and call it,” Woodward joked.