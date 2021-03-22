Jose Leclerc latest reliever with elbow woes. How will Texas Rangers fill bullpen?

The one perceived area of strength this season for the Texas Rangers, their bullpen, has been wrecked further by injuries.

Jose Leclerc, who was the front-runner to receive the most save opportunities this season, is expected to miss an extended amount of time because of an elbow injury. Left-handers Brett Martin and Joely Rodriguez also will start the season in the injured list, but are expected to be ready no later than the second week of the season.

Leclerc, who missed almost all of last season with a shoulder injury, has returned to Texas to be examined by Dr. Keith Meister.

Leclerc was injured Thursday during a one-inning appearance. His symptoms have led the Rangers’ medical staff to believe it’s a significant injury even though there has not been diagnosis.

“Given the injury he was coming off of last year, our build up for Jose had been a little slower,” general manager Chris Young said. “We’ve been very cautious, and everything has gone really smoothly, no elbow issues whatsoever until the other night. It was really out of the blue. We were all caught of guard by this.

“Given the level of soreness and discomfort, we’re comfortable saying that it’s probably going to be an extended time period before Jose pitches again.”

The Leclerc injury comes on top of the news earlier in camp that fellow hard-throwing right-hander Jonathan Hernandez has a minor sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament that did not require Tommy John surgery.

He is nearing the end of a four-week no-throw period, at which time he will be re-examined. Even if cleared to throw, Hernandez begin from scratch on his throwing program and likely wouldn’t join the team until June.

Martin has been slowed by back spasms but was scheduled to pitch Monday against the Colorado Rockies. Young said that Martin is tracking toward being ready as early as April 8.

Rodriguez came to camp behind schedule because of an offseason ankle sprain, and is a week behind Martin. Monday marked the first time the Rangers said neither would be available for Opening Day.

“Joely will be back. Brett Martin will be back,” Young said. “We have good arms, none of them fully experienced. But this what happens. This is part of baseball.”

The three injuries almost ensure that non-roster relievers Matt Bush and Ian Kennedy will make the team, and could end up sharing closing duties. Both have experience in that role, and they can be added to the 40-man roster by placing Hernandez and Leclerc on the 60-day IL.

Leclerc’s injury makes it easier for the Rangers to keep Rule 5 selection Brett de Geus, and opportunities have also been created for pitchers like lefty John King, who has pitched well but was thought to be out of the running for the opening roster, and non-roster righties Hunter Wood, Luis Ortiz and Nick Vincent and non-roster lefty Hyeon-Jong Yang.

“The rest of the guys, for the time being, someone’s got to step up,” manager Chris Woodward said. “Somebody’s going to make the team that wouldn’t have, in two cases.”

Lefty Joe Palumbo (back) and righty Demarcus Evans (lat) will also start on the IL and might not be candidates for the roster until mid-May.