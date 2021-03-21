Yes, Texas Rangers were scouting Jack Leiter’s no-hitter ahead of critical MLB draft

Jack Leiter threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts Saturday afternoon for Vanderbilt, which otherwise wouldn’t make news in a Tarrant County newspaper unless it was against TCU or UT-Arlington.

But it is newsworthy because of another area ballclub, the Texas Rangers. They are owners of the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft, and Leiter could be there for the taking.

Leiter, the son of former big-league pitcher Al Leiter, could be the second Vandy pitcher selected behind fellow right-hander Kumar Rocker, who struck out a mere 14 on Friday.

The Rangers had a scout in the stands for both performances, and will be at just about every game of the best draft-eligible players across the country.

They can’t mess this one up.

“You can assume we’re going to do our diligence on all the better players in the country,” said Jon Daniels, president of baseball operations. “It’s not just the first pick. We pick 2, but we pick 2 in every round. The opportunity ahead of us is significant short- and long-term. We can add and will add some really impactful talent and quality people to the organization.”

The draft has been pushed back from the traditional June dates to July 11-13 to coincide with the All-Star Game in Atlanta. It will consist of 20 to 30 rounds after being shortened to only five rounds last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a concern about club finances.

Dallas Jesuit shortstop Jordan Lawlar is thought to be the top prep player available in the draft. Miami catcher Adrian Del Castillo, UCLA shortstop Matt McLain and LSU pitcher Jaden Hill are also considered to be toward the top of most draft boards.

The Rangers haven’t drafted as high as second since 1973, when they used the No. 1 overall pick on Texas prep left-hander David Clyde. They used the No. 14 pick last year on Mississippi State second baseman Justin Foscue.

Their second-round pick, Evan Carter, was panned by draft analysts. A prep outfielder from Tennessee, Carter wasn’t on the prospect lists of most industry publications, but he made an impression during the instructional league and reaffirmed the Rangers’ decision to take him 50th overall.

If they thought they were under the microscope last year, they’ll be in front of the Hubble Telescope in July.

Amateur scouting director Kip Fagg will be overseeing his 12th draft, and scouts have been dispatched across the country to not only get physical measurables on players but also to learn who those players are as people.

“We’re doing a lot of work on that right now,” Daniels said. “Kip and his group have been doing background work long before games started, and we’re glad that a number of these spots have opened up enough to let our guys go in there and see some of these players live.”