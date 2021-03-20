Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers prospect Josh Jung set for foot surgery. How much time will he miss?

SURPRISE, Ariz.

Josh Jung, the Texas Rangers’ top prospect and one of the stars of spring training, will undergo surgery Monday in Texas to repair a stress fracture in his left foot.

The injury will keep the third baseman out up to eight weeks, but he won’t miss much playing time. The minor-league seasons have been delayed until early May, and Jung might miss only a few weeks of games.

Dr. Keith Heier, the Rangers’ foot specialist, will perform the surgery in Carrollton.

